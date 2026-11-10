What’s Open and Closed on Veterans Day 2026: Banks, Post Offices, Stores and More

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Veterans Day will bring changes to operating hours for banks, post offices, schools and government offices Wednesday, November 11, while most major retailers, restaurants and private delivery companies are expected to remain open.

The federal holiday honors military veterans and active-duty service members, but not all businesses and services follow the same schedule.

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed Wednesday, with no regular mail or package deliveries. Post offices will also be closed to walk-in customers.

Privately operated delivery companies UPS and FedEx are expected to operate, although individual services and locations may have adjusted hours. Customers should check the companies’ websites for specific schedules.

Most banks will be closed, and the bond market will not trade. U.S. stock markets, however, are scheduled to remain open for regular trading.

Federal offices and court buildings have also been affected by the ongoing government shutdown, which the report described as the longest in U.S. history. Their operating status may depend on the shutdown rather than the Veterans Day holiday itself.

Most major retailers, including Walmart, Target and Home Depot, are expected to open under their normal schedules, although hours can vary by location. Most restaurants will also be open, with some offering Veterans Day meals, discounts and other promotions.

Schools and local government offices may follow holiday schedules as well. Residents should check with their school districts and local agencies for specific closures.

Veterans Day is observed every November 11, marking the 1918 armistice that ended fighting in World War I. The agreement between the Allies and Germany took effect at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

President Woodrow Wilson first proclaimed Armistice Day in 1919. Congress later made it a federal holiday in 1938. In 1954, the holiday was renamed Veterans Day to honor American veterans of all wars, rather than only those who served in World War I.

This year, Veterans Day falls on Wednesday, November 11.