Wildlife Shelters Overwhelmed as Habitat Loss Sends More Animals Into Trouble

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WOWO). Wildlife rescuers in Ohio and Michigan are facing a growing workload, rising operating costs and fewer places to turn as development pushes wild animals out of their natural habitats.

Nature’s Nursery in Waterville broke its annual record for animal admissions in early October — with two and a half months still remaining in the year. The nonprofit had already taken in 3,900 animals, surpassing its previous record.

The increase is not limited to northwest Ohio. Out-Back Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in southeast Michigan reports similar demands, while Ohio Department of Wildlife figures show the number of rehabilitated animals documented in northwest Ohio climbed from 6,191 in 2022 to 7,549 in 2025.

But the growing number of animals needing help is arriving as the cost of providing that care continues to climb.

Allison Aey, executive director of Nature’s Nursery, told WTOL 11 that the organization is setting records for both animal admissions and operating expenses.

“With it being a record-breaking year for animal admissions, we’re also hitting a record-breaking year for the operating expenses that go into taking care of those animals,” Aey said. “The economy as it is: prices are higher. I think everybody’s feeling that in their checkbook these days.”

Nature’s Nursery serves an 18-county region, with limited wildlife rehabilitation options nearby. Aey said there is no comparable facility between the Waterville center and the Indiana border. The next closest rehabilitation center to the east is in the Sandusky area, while facilities to the south are near Dayton.

Treating wildlife requires specialized care for each species and each animal. Orphaned animals may need different formulas to replicate their natural diets. Injured or sick animals can require medications, vaccinations and other medical treatment. When an animal cannot recover, euthanasia may be necessary to prevent further suffering.

The length of treatment also varies widely. Some baby rabbits grow quickly enough to be released after a few weeks, while young opossums may need several months of care before they can return to the wild.

That extended care means higher expenses for food, supplies, medicine and staffing.

“Although we are tax-exempt as a nonprofit organization, those prices are high for the supplies and the food and the medicine and the care for the animals,” Aey said. “So the record-breaking number of animals is also tugging on our bank account from a funding standpoint.”

In southeast Michigan, Kierstie Carducci of Out-Back Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Ottawa Lake says the demand is relentless. Carducci has spent nearly 50 years caring for injured, sick and orphaned wildlife and has been trying to retire for eight years.

“I have been trying to retire for eight years now, after 48 years in rescue,” Carducci said.

Carducci told WTOL 11 she receives between 150 and 200 calls every day, seven days a week, from people seeking help for animals. She also handles daily drop-offs, feeding, cleaning cages and laundry, with much of the work at rehabilitation centers across the region falling to volunteers.

“I get 150-200 calls per day, 7 days a week, for animals in need. If I can’t take the animal, I always point people in the right direction … definitely makes for a very busy day, along with the 20-35 people daily who drop animals off, 18 loads of laundry, feeding animals, cleaning cages, etc,” Carducci said. “It’s never-ending. And very time-consuming and costly. Anyone in rescue is faced with rising costs and never-ending needs.”

Both rehabilitation leaders point to human development as a major reason more wild animals are ending up in need of care. As rural land is converted into homes and neighborhoods, animals lose habitat and encounter hazards that were not part of their natural surroundings.

“Shrinking habitat leads to more human-animal conflict,” Carducci said.

Aey said displaced wildlife increasingly comes into contact with household pets, vehicles, lawn equipment and windows. Those encounters can leave animals injured, orphaned or unable to survive without rehabilitation.

Carducci also cited state licensing restrictions that can make it difficult to expand rehabilitation operations. Aey said warmer temperatures and changing weather patterns could also be contributing to the increased demand.

The broader decline in wildlife adds to those concerns. The World Wildlife Fund’s 2026 Living Planet Index report found a 28% decline in its measure of wildlife populations in North America since 1970. The report identifies habitat loss, unsustainable hunting and fishing, climate change, invasive species, pollution and disease among the major pressures on wildlife. That figure reflects a continent-wide trend over decades, rather than the recent admissions reported by the two rehabilitation centers.

Aey is encouraging residents to reduce conflicts with wildlife through safer everyday practices, including thoughtful landscaping and taking care when driving or operating lawn equipment.

Nature’s Nursery also offers public education hours, where visitors can meet animal ambassadors and learn from staff about local wildlife and ways to coexist safely.

Carducci said community support and volunteers remain essential to keeping rehabilitation work going. Both organizations rely on donations to help cover the cost of caring for animals.

“I have loved all of it. I’ve met wonderful people, made great friends, learned an awful lot. And, who wouldn’t love working with animals, especially baby wildlife,” Carducci said.