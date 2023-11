FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Wings Etc. is opening its fourth location in Fort Wayne on Illinois Road Tuesday.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the first 50 customers will receive one year of free wings.

The 4,500 square foot stand-alone store will be a flagship location for the company headquartered in Fort Wayne with 80 restaurants across 13 states.

The new restaurant will be located at 8388 W. Illinois Road.