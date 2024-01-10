Winter storm to impact region this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Another impactful winter storm is set to sweep through the area this weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Steuben and LaGrange counties in Indiana from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions are expected to deteriorate through the day Friday. Wind gusts from the west of 35 to 45 mph are possible Friday night and Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a statement on the incoming storm, noting that a rain/snow mix may cut down on snow totals across part of the area.

Highest confidence in snow amounts for NW Indiana and far SW Michigan, where there is high probabilities of 4″+. Rain/snow mix is possible south of US 24 on Friday, which would limit snow totals there.

