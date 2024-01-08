January 8, 2024
Local News

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Allen County

by Josh Williams0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The National Weather Service  has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Allen County which is in effect early Tuesday morning, Jan. 9.
We start the work week dry and quiet with highs rising into the upper 30’s, but we don’t stay this way for long as tomorrow brings active weather as a strong low pressure system approaches the Great Lakes.
This winter storm brings heavy snow starting after midnight tonight, turning into a wintry mix, then rain later tomorrow morning.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/
TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
  accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and
  northwest Ohio.

* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/
  Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions will impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The morning commute tomorrow will be rough, so make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads.
With temperatures warming close to 40, we’ll continue to see rain throughout the entire day, lasting into Tuesday night.
We’ll switch back to snow early Wednesday morning with snow showers likely the first half of Wednesday.

