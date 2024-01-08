Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Allen County which is in effect early Tuesday morning, Jan. 9.

We start the work week dry and quiet with highs rising into the upper 30’s, but we don’t stay this way for long as tomorrow brings active weather as a strong low pressure system approaches the Great Lakes. This winter storm brings heavy snow starting after midnight tonight, turning into a wintry mix, then rain later tomorrow morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 7 AM EST /6 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling.

