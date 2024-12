Winter weather is on tap for the next several days.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Lagrange County where between 5 and 7 inches of snow could fall.

Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for DeKalb, northern Kosciusko, Noble and Steuben counties, where 3 to 5 inches is expected.

Lesser amounts are expected in Fort Wayne and south of the city.

Winds could gust as high as 50 mph across all parts of the area.

Stay tuned for updates.