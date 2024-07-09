Woman killed in Warsaw crash, police searching for suspect

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman is dead after a Jeep overturned early Tuesday morning on State Road 15 in Warsaw.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Warsaw police arrived near the intersection of Detroit St. and State Road 15 to find a Jeep on its top and a Subaru with extensive damage to the driver’s side.

The woman who was driving the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner. The driver of the Subaru fled the scene prior to the first responders’ arrival.

While there are no known witnesses to the accident, police say preliminary evidence suggests the Jeep had been driving southbound on State Road 15 when the driver struck the northbound Subaru. Registration on the Jeep returns out of a Province in Canada. The coroner’s office is in the process of making notification. Identity of the victim will be held until proper notification has been made.

State Road 15 was shut down between Market St. and Winona Ave. from the time of the call until approximately 5:15 a.m.

The Warsaw Police Department Detective Division is currently working on leads on the suspect who fled the scene of a fatal accident.

Anyone with information or surveillance video that could help in this investigation is asked to call (574) 385-2206.