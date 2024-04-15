Woman in Life-Threatening Condition After Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A midday shooting at a Fort Wayne residence leaves one woman critically injured and a man in custody.

It started just after 12:30 P.M. Monday when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to Nadina Cove where they found an adult woman with a gunshot wound. Emergency responders administered first aid before transporting her to a local hospital, where her condition later deteriorated to life-threatening.

Officers detained an adult male at the residence, who is currently being interviewed by detectives. The details surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and the motive has not yet been established.

The incident is under thorough investigation by both the FWPD and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.