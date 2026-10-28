Woman rescued after falling through collapsed floor of Waynedale home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman was rescued Tuesday morning after becoming trapped beneath the floor of a home in Fort Wayne’s Waynedale neighborhood.

According to WANE 15, emergency crews responded to the 2500 block of St. Louis Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. after Fort Wayne police conducting a welfare check for a missing person discovered the woman trapped underneath the house.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to assist emergency medical personnel at approximately 9:55 a.m.

Firefighters spent more than an hour working to free the woman, removing a large section of the home’s floor to reach her.

The rescue involved multiple agencies, including the Fort Wayne Fire Department, Fort Wayne Police Department, City Utilities and a technical rescue team. At least three fire trucks responded to the scene.

Utility crews from NIPSCO and Indiana Michigan Power also arrived around noon.

Fire officials confirmed the woman suffered injuries, although the extent of those injuries has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the floor collapse remain unclear.