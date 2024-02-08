Woman who aided Grant County escapee arrested

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Grant County woman was arrested Tuesday for aiding in the escape of an inmate last month.

33-year-old Lisa Maine-Miller turned herself in to authorities and bonded out the same day.

On Jan. 8, inmate Charles Gerstorff made an escape from his work detail at Marion Animal Care and Control. After a search, Gerstorff was located later the same day at a Motel 6 in Indianapolis.

Maine-Miller is accused of assisting Gerstorff’s escape.

In response to the incident, the Sheriff’s Office implemented changes to the inmate work crew selection process.