October 16, 2024
Promotions

WOWO, All-American Stores partner to lower gas prices for Penny Pitch

by Derek Decker0
(Photo Courtesy/All American Stores)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Donating to WOWO’s annual Penny Pitch effort this year could help you save a lot on gas this Friday.

Adam Dager, owner of All American Stores, tells WOWO News that prices will be rolled back ten cents per gallon from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Columbia City, New Haven, LaOtto and Bluffton locations as WOWO staffers and volunteers from Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne – this year’s Penny Pitch recipient – will be at those specific locations collecting donations.

WOWO will also be broadcasting live during the event.

You can learn more about Penny Pitch and donate at this link.

Related posts

Talkin Cash National Contest

WOWO News

Hurricane Disaster Relief

WOWO News

Penny Pitch Recipient

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.