Glenn Beck
Friday, October 17th
12:30 PM-3:30PM
Brunch, Beck, & Bingo
Brunch included in ticket price
Glenn Beck will headline the reception at The Mic, located inside our new world-class WOWO Radio studios at Coventry. Join Beck, along with the WOWO team, for a chance to see and hear from Glenn, on stage with Kayla Blakeslee and Casey Hendrickson, and be among the first to tour the all-new studios as WOWO enters its next 100 years of broadcasting and service to Fort Wayne and beyond. Tickets are very limited, so don’t delay in reserving yours. Doors open at 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Clay Travis & Buck Sexton
Wednesday, October 22nd
3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Light hors d’oeuvre provided
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton are coming to The Mic at our all-new WOWO Radio studios at Coventry! Join the hosts alongside Kayla Blakeslee and Casey Hendrickson for an exclusive on-stage experience, plus a first-look tour of our state-of-the-art studios as WOWO kicks off its next 100 years of broadcasting in Fort Wayne and beyond. Tickets are extremely limited—reserve yours now before they’re gone! Doors open at 3:00