Glenn Beck

Friday, October 17th

12:30 PM-3:30PM



Brunch, Beck, & Bingo

Brunch included in ticket price

Glenn Beck will headline the reception at The Mic, located inside our new world-class WOWO Radio studios at Coventry. Join Beck, along with the WOWO team, for a chance to see and hear from Glenn, on stage with Kayla Blakeslee and Casey Hendrickson, and be among the first to tour the all-new studios as WOWO enters its next 100 years of broadcasting and service to Fort Wayne and beyond. Tickets are very limited, so don’t delay in reserving yours. Doors open at 12:30 – 3:30 p.m.