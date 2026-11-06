Wright Industries announces $18 million expansion in Goshen, creating more than 250 jobs

GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO) — An ambulance manufacturer is investing $18 million to expand its operations in northern Indiana, bringing more than 250 new jobs to Elkhart County by the end of 2028.

Governor Mike Braun announced Friday that Wright Industries, a manufacturer of premium ambulances and specialty vehicles, will expand into a 380,000-square-foot manufacturing campus in Goshen.

The company, founded in 2025, has already outgrown its original 72,000-square-foot facility. Its expansion includes purchasing the former Wabash National Services property at 2672 East Kercher Road, which features 12 buildings across 72 acres.

Renovations are already underway, with the company expected to begin moving into the new facility next week.

New positions are expected to offer average salaries of up to 125% of the Elkhart County average.

“Indiana’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to grow, propelling the industry and its high-wage jobs forward,” Braun said. “The company’s decision to grow in Elkhart County is a testament to our business climate and our workforce.”

Wright Industries CEO David Wright said the region’s skilled workforce and manufacturing background played a major role in the company’s decision to expand.

The company specializes in designing, manufacturing and remounting ambulances. It recently introduced new models in its Rescue Star ambulance lineup, including vehicles built on Ford Transit chassis.

The announcement follows another recent investment in Elkhart County, where Boundless Recreation announced plans to establish operations in Bristol, creating up to 115 jobs.

State officials say the expansions reflect continued growth in northern Indiana’s advanced manufacturing industry.