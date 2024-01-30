WOWO 92.3 FM and 1190 AM presents The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson as Casey makes his regular debut in afternoon drive following Dan Bongino.

Casey Hendrickson started his talk radio career in the early 2000’s in Las Vegas.

During a nearly six-year span, he became a number-one rated news/talk show host.

After leaving Vegas, Casey joined our sister station, 95.3 MNC, in the South Bend/Elkhart in 2011 and now, he’s expanding his program, “The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson” to WOWO Radio. Tune in for an exciting, sometimes provocative and always can’t-miss talk radio program for your afternoon drive.

Listen to The Burning Truth with Casey Hendrickson on WOWO.