May 14, 2024
Local News

BuskerFest Hits The Streets Of Fort Wayne As It Returns For Its 13th Season This Weekend

by David Scheie0
woman fire dancing with hoop during nighttime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –The event takes place on Saturday from 3 to 9 in the afternoon.

It will feature local, regional, and national acts from musicians, fire dancers, living statues, magicians, jugglers.

Circus is the theme for this year’s BuskerFest.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, Various street performers will also entertain the public at Busker Central Pitch at the intersection of Wayne Street and Calhoun Street.

This is also the first Downtown Fort Wayne festival within the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area limits.

Admission is free to the public, but organizers say people are encouraged to tip buskers for their performances.

Street parking will be free on Saturday.

For more parking information you can go to Downtown Fort Wayne’s parking map.

Related posts

Shooting Wednesday Night Just North of City’s Downtown

WOWO News

Mother and daughter arrested, accused of fighting with relative’s girlfriend

Saige Driver

Fort Wayne churches unite for Michael relief effort

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.