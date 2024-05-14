BuskerFest Hits The Streets Of Fort Wayne As It Returns For Its 13th Season This Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –The event takes place on Saturday from 3 to 9 in the afternoon.

It will feature local, regional, and national acts from musicians, fire dancers, living statues, magicians, jugglers.

Circus is the theme for this year’s BuskerFest.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, Various street performers will also entertain the public at Busker Central Pitch at the intersection of Wayne Street and Calhoun Street.

This is also the first Downtown Fort Wayne festival within the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area limits.

Admission is free to the public, but organizers say people are encouraged to tip buskers for their performances.

Street parking will be free on Saturday.

For more parking information you can go to Downtown Fort Wayne’s parking map.