Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Partners with BISSELL Pet Foundation to Reduce Adoption Fees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) is teaming up with BISSELL Pet Foundation for their nationwide adoption event, “Empty the Shelters,” running from May 1st to May 15th. This joint effort aims to find loving homes for pets in need by offering reduced adoption fees.

BISSELL Pet Foundation, renowned for its dedication to ending pet homelessness, has organized this event across 43 states, with over 380 shelters participating. During the event, adoption fees for cats and dogs at FWACC will be reduced to $50 or less, with special considerations for senior pets and a “Pick your Price” option for cats and small animals.

Director Amy-Jo Sites expressed gratitude for the partnership, acknowledging the ongoing challenge of shelter overpopulation. FWACC previously collaborated with BISSELL Pet Foundation in December 2022, contributing to the successful adoption of numerous animals during a previous “Empty the Shelters” event.

Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, mentioned the critical need for pet adoptions, especially during a surge in owner surrenders due to economic hardships. By opening homes to shelter pets, families not only save lives but also create space for more animals in need.

Since its inception in 2016, “Empty the Shelters” has facilitated over 226,000 adoptions nationwide, making it the largest funded adoption event in the country. BISSELL Pet Foundation’s extensive network of partnerships has enabled the event’s reach, benefitting countless animals across the United States and Canada.

As families consider adoption, both BISSELL Pet Foundation and FWACC urge thorough research into the adoption process and pet care responsibilities. More information on adoption and donations can be found on the respective organizations’ websites.

For those eager to participate, FWACC’s adoption event will take place at 3020 Hillegas Rd. Fort Wayne, IN. 46808, including various offsite locations and partnering stores.

For further details on the “Empty the Shelters” event and to support the cause, visit BISSELL Pet Foundation’s website and FWACC’s website.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation: BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the number of animals in shelters through adoption, spay/neuter programs, vaccinations, microchipping, and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, the foundation collaborates with shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to find loving homes for pets in need.

About Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is Northeast Indiana’s largest open-access shelter, providing care to over 10,000 animals annually. The shelter is committed to pet retention, community outreach, adoption, and fostering efforts, ensuring the welfare of animals in Allen County.