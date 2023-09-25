September 25, 2023
Man Found In Kendallville Pond Identified

by Josh Williams0
KENDALVILLE, Ind (WOWO) – Noble County Sheriff’s Department have identified the man found in a Kendallville pond.

Police were called to South Lima Road in Kendallville around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. This after someone reported seeing a possible body in a private pond.

Officers say they, along with help from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, located the body.

The man was identifed as 25-year-old Allen Wayne Wilcox of Kendallville.

So far the cause and manner of Wilcox’s death are still pending.

