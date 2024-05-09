Tornadoes Confirmed in Indiana, Ohio

Paulding Co. OH. (WOWO) -Tuesday’s storms brought a huge tornado to Paulding County, Ohio. The National Weather Service and Paulding County Emergency Management Agency conducted a damage assessment and confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down near Melrose and Oakwood, Ohio. EF-1 is not an intense designation, but this tornado was confirmed as being about two football fields in size.

They say this tornado was on the ground for about 3 minutes, just after 8 P.M. on Tuesday. One home was left uninhabitable according to the county, but despite damage, there were no reported injuries.

In Steuben County, an EF-U touched down in the middle of a field and caused no damage.