April 3, 2024
Indiana News

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Gears Up For The Influx Of Spectators For The Upcoming Solar Eclipse

by Network Indiana0

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WOWO) — Six years ago the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced they would be hosting a watch party when it became known that Indiana would be in the path of totality of a solar eclipse set to happen on Monday, April 8th.

Since then, IMS President Doug Boles says he and the rest of the staff at the track have been getting a fun-filled day ready for about 40,000 people they expect to be there when the moon’s shadow passes over central Indiana.

“This is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities,” he said. “It won’t happen again until the 237th running of the Indianapolis 500.

We are coming up on 108 so we have a long way for it to happen again.”

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will open its doors in the morning and will have lots of activities for people to engage in while they wait for the eclipse, as well as wait for a good time to leave after the eclipse.

Boles says you should come prepared.

Related posts

Developer expands plans for hotel in downtown South Bend

AP News

BMV to resume driving skills exams July 16

Caleb Hatch

Purdue Student, Dog Die in Fire Near Main Campus

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.