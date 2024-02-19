Bluffton Man Arrested in Child Pornography Case

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) – A Bluffton man has been arrested in connection to an ongoing child pornography investigation by the Indiana State Police.

On Friday, February 16, the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce, executed a residential search warrant on County Road 100 East, Bluffton, IN.

During the search, officers gained enough information to establish probable cause for the arrest of 50-year-old Jamie L. Bessent, of Bluffton. Taskforce officers took Bessent into custody without incident and transported him to the Wells County jail, where he was booked into custody on (3) counts of Possession of Child Pornography, level 5 felonies under IC 35-42-4-4.

This investigation was initiated after the ICAC Taskforce received tip information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The Indiana State Police was assisted in this investigation by the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, Wells County Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.