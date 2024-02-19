February 19, 2024
Northwest Allen County Schools Will Break Ground This Week For Three Construction Projects

by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — NACS says its three construction projects are needed to meet the needs of its rapidly growing student population.

NACS says the first groundbreaking ceremony will be held at Carroll High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9:30 a.m. to mark its expansion project.

Later that day at 1 p.m., the second event will take place marking the construction of a new NACS administration center.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the third groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. marking the construction of ‘Willow Creek Middle School’.

More information on NACS construction projects visit https://www.nacs.k12.in.us/construction_projects

