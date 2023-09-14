Braun Issues Endorsement of Banks In U.S. Senate Bid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): A major endorsement has been given in the race for Indiana’s Senate Seat. As Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator from Indiana Mike Braun is stepping down from his seat in pursuit of a run for Indiana Governor, the outgoing Senator has issued his endorsement to the one he hopes to follow his footsteps.

On Wednesday Night, Braun issued his endorsement for Third District Congressman Jim Banks, who is running for the spot among several other candidates. According to a release from the Banks’ campaign, Braun reflected on Banks’ as a proven conservative leaded who has a strong track record of fighting for Hoosier values. Senator Mike Braun tweeted “I am confident Jim will continue to put America First and fight for conservative values in the US Senate. I give Jim Banks my full and complete endorsement for the United States Senate because he knows America is worth fighting for.”

Braun also brought up Banks’ military service, as well as his strong stance as being a pro-life supporter among several other political stances.