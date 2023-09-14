September 14, 2023
Local News

Crash Along U.S. 30 In Columbia City Hampers Thursday Morning Commute

by Michael McIntyre0

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO):  Problems have been witnessed all morning long in Columbia City along U.S. 30.  INDOT officials have spent all of Thursday morning cleaning up a crash in Columbia City along U.S. 30 on the east side of Columbia City at the intersection of Indiana State Route 205 after two semi trucks collided at around 4:30 A.M.

The crash itself led to significant backups, slowdowns, and lane closures all morning long as the substantial cleanup took place. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that it remains unclear if there were any injuries from the collision as the investigation into the crash continues.

Related posts

Council gives tentative approval to Do It Best relocation grant

Darrin Wright

Citilink offering free fare Saturdays in December

Caleb Hatch

German Company Expanding to Wells County

Dean Jackson

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.