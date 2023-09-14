Crash Along U.S. 30 In Columbia City Hampers Thursday Morning Commute

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO): Problems have been witnessed all morning long in Columbia City along U.S. 30. INDOT officials have spent all of Thursday morning cleaning up a crash in Columbia City along U.S. 30 on the east side of Columbia City at the intersection of Indiana State Route 205 after two semi trucks collided at around 4:30 A.M.

The crash itself led to significant backups, slowdowns, and lane closures all morning long as the substantial cleanup took place. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that it remains unclear if there were any injuries from the collision as the investigation into the crash continues.