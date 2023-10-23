DOMO Development Company, Partners Unveil Comprehensive Vision For FW Riverfront Development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Today, community and business leaders from throughout Northeast Indiana joined DOMO Development and its partners to lay out a bold, comprehensive and collaborative vision for the next phase of riverfront development in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Riverfront Planned Urban District will utilize the former Pepsi bottling site just north of downtown as a key central parcel connecting two districts – the North River property to the north and additional property along High Street to the west – to create an expansive, mixed-use development spanning nearly 60 acres. The development will feature multi-generational housing, abundant commercial and retail space, multiple youth/professional sports facilities, and ample public areas.

Representing an estimated investment of $1.5 billion over the next 10 years and expected to draw more than 1.5 million visitors and users annually to downtown Fort Wayne, the Riverfront Planned Urban District would be one of the largest urban development programs in the Midwest to date.

“This plan leverages the incredible progress the community has made over recent years and provides an efficient path to successfully develop these parcels in the most cohesive and transformational way,” said Eric Doden, founding partner of DOMO Development. “The momentum in Fort Wayne and throughout Northeast Indiana over the past 10-plus years has been staggering. We have seen an unprecedented level of commitment to creating a world-class economy in northeast Indiana – and we are just getting started.

The Riverfront Planned Urban District would provide an abundance of commercial space, parking and residential options, addressing the continued need for living and entertainment options in Fort Wayne. Additional highlights and key components include:

● 5,000-seat multi-use arena and event venue

● 5,000-seat outdoor soccer stadium with connected boutique hotel

● Natatorium with olympic-size swimming pool

● Additional athletic fields and basketball courts for youth sports and public use

● “The Wedge” mixed-use development

● Mixed-use high-rise building with attached structure parking

● Multi-generational residential village that will house people of all ages and abilities

● Expanded, accessible riverwalk spaces

To deliver the Riverfront Planned Urban District, DOMO has assembled a national development team that brings together a wide range of experience and expertise – as well as enthusiasm for the project. Current project partners and co-developers include:

● Brown Capital Group

● Card & Associates

● Cityscape Residential

● DOMO Development Company

● Grove Holdings

● MKM Architecture

● Thompson Thrift

● Weigand Construction

“Youth sports have proven to be great drivers of tourism, outside spending and tax revenue for communities. Fort Wayne has the capacity, the potential and the ambition to establish itself as a true regional hub for youth sports and family entertainment,” said Andy Card, founder and CEO of Card & Associates. “This project will now give them the infrastructure and scale to realize that ambition. We are excited to be part of this great team and help bring state-of-the art athletics facilities to downtown Fort Wayne.”

“While Fort Wayne’s continued growth and momentum has been incredible, it’s also created challenges around the supply of housing options for its increasing population,” said Jim Thomas of Cityscape Residential. “We view this market in general – and this project in particular – as an ideal fit for our team, and we look forward to addressing Fort Wayne’s housing challenges through our Midwestern-rooted approach.”

In response to the community’s renewed focus on leveraging and revitalizing its downtown riverfront, DOMO Development began assembling property along the north bank of the St. Mary’s River nearly four years ago – the same time it began to develop the broader vision for the Riverfront Planned Urban District.

The City of Fort Wayne’s purchase of the former Pepsi property and subsequent Request for Qualifications for its redevelopment provided the unique opportunity to more fully develop the vision for the Planned Urban District unveiled today.

“Our vision for this district and the timing of this announcement is driven by the City’s RFQ for the Pepsi property,” Doden explained. “Our team chose to expand its approach beyond the confines of the Pepsi property because of the consolidated ownership of land between DOMO’s investment group and the City. Responding only to the City’s RFQ for the Pepsi property would have missed a once-in-a-generation opportunity to come together around a comprehensive project that accelerates Fort Wayne’s pursuit to be known as the one of the best communities in America.”