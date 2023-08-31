Fort Wayne General Motors Plant Extends Temporary Pause

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly Plant have extended its temporary layoff. The extension will be for an additional week amid continued supply struggles. The announcement comes after General Motors originally planned an original temporary pause during the week of August 28th because of a “temporary part shortage” according to GM spokesperson, Jeffrey Benzing.

Employees at the plant were originally set to return to work after the Labor Day holiday weekend, but a message sent to GM workers and our partners in news at 21Alive on Wednesday says the plant will continue its downtime another week, through September 8th. Officials said in the statement that they have “every intention” of resuming production on Monday, September 11th.