May 24, 2024
Fort Wayne Man Charged for Explicit Conversations with Nine-Year-Old Girl

by Heather Starr

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Charges filed Thursday accuse a 41-year-old Fort Wayne man, Jermaine Harrison, of having sexually explicit conversations with a nine-year-old girl. Harrison faces two felony charges: child solicitation and dissemination of matter harmful to minors. He has been in the Allen County Jail since April 25 due to an unrelated burglary charge.

According to a probable cause affidavit by Fort Wayne Police Department Sgt. Todd Battershell, Harrison allegedly sent the girl a nude photo. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, the girl’s mother discovered the conversation while reviewing texts between her daughter’s cell phone and a number later traced to Harrison. While examining the messages, the mother received and recorded a FaceTime call from the man, who identified himself as “Tay Savage” and claimed he did not know the girl’s age.

The nine-year-old girl told police she informed the man of her age and asked him to leave her alone at the beginning of their communications. She also mentioned sending him a photo of her face. Although the mother couldn’t identify Harrison in a lineup, police noted that his jail intake photos closely resemble the man seen in the FaceTime call.

