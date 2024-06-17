June 17, 2024
Cooling stations open in Fort Wayne as temperatures soar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne has announced cooling stations will be open beginning Sunday due to high temperatures forecasted to impact our area.

The following locations will serve as cooling stations for men, women, and families beginning Sunday and each day thereafter that reaches 90 degrees.

  • The Rescue Mission, 404 E. Washington Blvd., is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. regardless of temperature and serves meals as 7 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m.
  • Allen County Public Library Main Branch, 900 Library Plaza, Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday from noon-5 p.m.
  • The Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and is on Citilink Bus Route 8
  • The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m.
  • Inasmuch Ministry, 930 Broadway, 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.

In addition, the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services and the Planning Council on Homelessness continue to look for other partners to assist with the summer weather plan in order to offer extended hours during evenings.

Updates to the plan will be posted at www.cityoffortwayne.org.

The public may also visit the Everyone Home website https://everyonehomefw.org/inclement-weather-resources/ for ongoing information as well.

