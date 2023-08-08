Fort Wayne police officer found not criminally liable for April pedestrian death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – FWPD Sergeant Joshua Hartup will face no criminal charges after the death of Henry Najdeski in April.

Najdeski died on April 22 after being struck by Hartup’s unmarked pickup truck on April 19.

Allen County Prosecutor Michael Alexander announced Tuesday that his office has reviewed the investigations by the Indiana State Police and Fort Wayne Police Department.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office says that Hartup was on-duty when the crash occurred. It was determined that Najdeski had the right of way when crossing Main Street. Hartup was turning east onto Main Street from Calhoun Street and stated that he did not see Najdeski until he struck him.

Drug and alcohol use, excessive speed, and cell phone use have all been ruled out as factors in the crash, and Hartup’s truck did not contain computer equipment.

The prosecutor’s office has filed a Class A infraction against Hartup for failure to yield to a pedestrian causing bodily injury. An initial court hearing is scheduled for August 29.