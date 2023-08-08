City to end partnership with Veo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne announced on Tuesday that it will no longer allow Veo to operate stand-up e-scooters and seated scooters effective September 4.

The move comes after residents and businesses have expressed concerns over safety and proper usage. The city made the decision after researching similar programs in other cities.

The city first issued a permit to Veo to operate in the city in 2019 in an effort to increase transportation options, encourage physical activity, improve air quality, and connect neighborhoods.