Gas Prices Up 20 Cents In Last Seven Days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Just as soon as gas prices trickled down, back up they go. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 21.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87/gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Fort Wayne are 45.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.69/gallon on Sunday while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.28. The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.82/gallon while the national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.29 per gallon.