August 21, 2023
Local News

Two Dead In Sunday Night Fort Wayne Crash

by Michael McIntyre0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  A Sunday Night Crash In Fort Wayne has left two people dead.  Shortly after 8 P.M. officers Allen County Sheriff’s Department were called to the area of Airport Expressway and Coverdale Road, reference a personal injury crash involving two motor vehicles.

As officers and medics arrived on scene they located two passenger cars involved in the crash, just west of the intersection. The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Airport Expressway was closed until the initial investigation was completed, however the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of those involved , as well as cause and manner of death have not yet been released.

Related posts

CANI Changes Name to Brightpont

WOWO News

Covington Road to close over I-69 for thin deck overlay

WOWO News

Proposed downtown Fort Wayne arena could cost millions more than expected

Saige Driver

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.