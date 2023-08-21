Two Dead In Sunday Night Fort Wayne Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Sunday Night Crash In Fort Wayne has left two people dead. Shortly after 8 P.M. officers Allen County Sheriff’s Department were called to the area of Airport Expressway and Coverdale Road, reference a personal injury crash involving two motor vehicles.

As officers and medics arrived on scene they located two passenger cars involved in the crash, just west of the intersection. The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Airport Expressway was closed until the initial investigation was completed, however the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of those involved , as well as cause and manner of death have not yet been released.