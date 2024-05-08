In Honor Of Race Month, 500 Festival Kids’ Day Welcomes Kids And Families To Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — This family-friendly celebration is Indy’s Largest Free Outdoor Festival For Kids.

On Saturday, Monument Circle will turn into an Indy 500 celebration for kids with interactive, educational displays in a carnival atmosphere.

The fun runs from 11 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon.

Don’t forget to sign up your little racer for the Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run, an exhilarating event that’s part of Kids’ Day.

This non-competitive race allows kids ages 3 to 10 to have a blast while staying active.

The race distances are tailored to each child’s age, ensuring a perfect fit for every young participant.

Every racer, no matter their speed, will be treated to a fantastic goodie bag, a personalized participant bib, and a coveted finisher’s medal as cherished mementos of their achievement.