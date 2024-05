The public is invited to join in the festivities on Saturday as the 7th annual Tacos, Tequila and Margarita Fest gets underway at Headwaters Park.

Enjoy delicious food from over 10 incredible regional taquerias like El Ranchito, Dos Margaritas, Rico Suave, and more.

Also, try a variety of tequila options, and listen to live entertainment in beautiful downtown Fort Wayne.