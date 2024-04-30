Miller Lite Carb Day Set For 2024 Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – From on-track action and high-flying demonstrations to hip DJs and cool rock concerts, Miller Lite Carb Day on Friday, May 24 is the ultimate boost into the Greatest Weekend in Racing.

“Miller Lite Carb Day is the unofficial start to summer and the kickoff to race weekend,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said. “It’s a full day of fun, with something for everyone to enjoy. It’s a day like no other at the Racing Capital of the World.”

Gates will open at 8 a.m. at IMS, allowing fans ample time to explore and find the best seat before the stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES take to the famed 2.5-mile oval for the final practice before the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

After practice concludes, the action shifts to the sky with a Thunderbirds practice demonstration and the Red Bull Air Force.

The United States Air Force Demonstration Squadron, known as the Thunderbirds, will perform the flyover during pre-race ceremonies for the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26. Fans in attendance on Miller Lite Carb Day will get a special treat as the Thunderbirds conduct a practice demonstration in preparation for Race Day.

The Red Bull Air Force are known for pushing the boundaries of flight and making the impossible possible. Featuring Mike Swanson and Jeff Provenzano, the expert team has completed tens of thousands of successful jumps between them, making them some of the most accomplished and experienced aviation squads on the planet.

The Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge has been a staple of the Indianapolis 500 since 1977. Pit crews compete head-to-head in single eliminations for the opening rounds, meeting for a best-of-three showdown in the final. During each round, the crews conduct a standard pit stop, which includes switching all four tires and simulating refueling, in the shortest possible time on a specially constructed dual pit lane.

Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing won his fourth Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge in 2023 by besting Team Penske’s Will Power in the best-of-three finals.

The 2024 Indy Pit Stop Challenge will feature the high-energy style and versatile genre range of DJ Mystro, who has been recognized as one of the Midwest’s most promising breakout DJs. Mystro, an Indianapolis native, is a party starter and a lifelong musician and drummer. He’s taken his music knowledge and transitioned those abilities to bring the heat to weddings, corporate events, clubs, concerts and festivals across the world. Mystro also performs as an official DJ for the Indiana Pacers and Indianapolis Colts.

Gates for the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert will open at 2 p.m. this year, allowing for more entertainment, including Indianapolis recording artist Kid Quill. Headliner George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be joined by special guest Gin Blossoms, which will open the show.

Miller Lite Carb Day Schedule

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Indy 500 Final Practice | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET

Trackside Intermission | 1-2:30 p.m.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Practice Demonstration

Red Bull Air Force

Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge with DJ Mystro | 2:30-4 p.m.

Miller Lite Carb Day Concert | 3-6 p.m. (gates open at 2 p.m.)

Warmup: Kid Quill

Opener: Gin Blossoms

Headliner: George Thorogood and The Destroyers

Miller Lite Carb Day general admission tickets start at just $45. All general admission, concert pit and VIP Deck concert tickets include admission to the concert and to on-track activities that day at IMS, which include the final practice for the 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge. Children 15 and under are free with a paying adult.

The 108th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 26. The race will be aired live on WOWO. Tickets are on sale now at IMS.com, by calling 317-492-6700 or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building.

Fort Wayne’s Morning News on WOWO will be giving away tickets to the Miller Lite Carb Day to kickoff the month of May. Tune into WOWO 92.3 FM/1190 AM May 1st through May 3rd to hear how to win.