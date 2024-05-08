Social Security Administration Unveils Online Tracker for Customer Service Progress

NATIONWIDE (WOWO) – The Social Security Administration has introduced a new online tool for visitors to monitor the agency’s advancements toward achieving key customer service objectives, accessible at www.ssa.gov/SecurityStat.

In February 2024, Commissioner Martin O’Malley initiated SecurityStat, a comprehensive performance management initiative aimed at expediting the implementation of customer service enhancements across the agency. SecurityStat convenes senior executives and subject matter experts biweekly to analyze data, identify challenges and solutions, and execute necessary adjustments.

This collaborative and data-driven approach has facilitated swift changes to address Commissioner O’Malley’s primary customer service priorities, including reducing wait times on the National 800 Number, expediting disability determinations, and rectifying overpayment and underpayment discrepancies.

Commissioner O’Malley remarked, “SecurityStat introduces an unprecedented level of transparency for Social Security’s stakeholders and customers. Through our new SecurityStat website, the public can easily track our progress on key priorities, such as our 800 Number performance, average processing time for disability determinations, and processing time for retirement, survivor, and Medicare benefit claims.”

For instance, a primary goal is to answer calls to the National 800 Number within an average of 12 minutes by the end of fiscal year 2025, while also increasing the percentage of calls answered. Since November, the agency has reduced the average waiting time from 40.8 minutes to 24.5 minutes over the most recent month, as demonstrated in the accompanying graph. The SecurityStat website furnishes insights, such as this graph, illustrating the impact of recent agency actions on wait times.