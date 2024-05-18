Defiance Man Arrested on Rape Charge Involving Child

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man has been arrested on charges of engaging in sexual conduct with a child.

24-year-old Manuel Canales was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and charged with rape, a first-degree felony.

According to The Crescent News, Canales made his initial court appearance on Friday in Defiance Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $500,000 cash and he was appointed a court attorney. He is scheduled to return to court on Monday and is currently held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, the case will be presented to a county grand jury on Tuesday, with additional charges possible due to the ongoing nature of the conduct. The child involved was under the age of 13 when the alleged incidents occurred.