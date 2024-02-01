February 1, 2024
Ft. Wayne MarketLocal News

The 63rd Annual Fort Wayne RV And Camping Show Is In Full Swing

by David Scheie0
photo of white and brown vehicle during night time with stars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The event takes place February 1-4 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The event will feature brand-new 2024 units to fit every style and budget.

Lightweight to full-size travel trailers, fifth wheels, and toy haulers will be on hand.

67 million Americans plan to go RVing this year according to an RV Industry Association survey.

The show is a great place to compare RV types from a variety of manufacturers.

 

Show Times: Thursday-Saturday 11am – 8pm

Sunday 11am – 5pm

 

Tickets: $12 Adults, $10 Seniors, $3 Children 5-12, and kids 5 and under are free.

