Auburn teen hurt in crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Auburn teen was hurt in a crash in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.

A 16-year-old was driving north on State Road 101 just after 7 a.m. when a second vehicle, driven by a 61-year-old, attempted to stop at a stop sign on County Road 68 but slid through the intersection thanks to high speed an icy road conditions.

The vehicles collided, sending one car into a ditch.

The 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital after complaining of a headache and pain in their shoulder and hip.

The 61-year-old was treated for pain in their right hand at the scene.