FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Fort Wayne man Justin Yenna.

Police say the 38-year-old had more than $100,000-worth of marijuana, hundreds of vape devices and THC edibles, heat-sealing bags, and a scale.

Yenna is facing a charge of dealing at least 10 pounds of marijuana, which is a Level 5 felony.