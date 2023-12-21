FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A lawsuit has emerged against the Fort Wayne Police Department with a man alleging he was hit by a police vehicle in June.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that Jared Medrano says Fort Wayne Police Officer Mark Bieker struck him with his 2018 Ford Explorer while driving on the ramp from Main St. to S. Clinton St.

Medrano is accusing Bieker of failing to maintain a reasonable and proper lookout, to maintain control of the vehicle and to yield the right of way.

Medrano says he suffered permanent physical injuries and continues to suffer from the incident.

The plaintiff is being represented by Tom Blackburn and is seeking judgment against Bieker personally, the city, the city council and the police department. He is also requesting a jury trial