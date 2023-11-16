FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – It’s Winter Safety Awareness Week throughout Ohio. The goal is to remind residents of the small actions you can take to ensure you and your family are ready for the cooler months ahead.

Making sure your home and car are winterized is a great start. For your home, having the furnace systems and fireplaces inspected is essential. Making sure that batteries are good in both carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are also important.

You’ll want to have a stocked emergency kit for you car. Make sure it includes first aid, cell phone chargers, snacks and water. Remember that cat litter is another great item for the car, it could help you get out of icy patches.

Though many area’s of the state bring plenty of fun activities, it can also present some dangerous conditions. This week is always a great time to take stock and review your plans for an emergency.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness while being outside in the cold weather, make sure to take breaks and avoid tiring yourself out. Make sure pets are brought inside. However, if that is not possible, ensure that they have some type of shelter to keep them warm.

Now’s a good time to familiarize yourself with the signs of hypothermia and frostbite.

Preparing for winter weather can be as easy as 1-2-3!

Make an emergency plan. Plans should include each member of your household, including pets. If you have a multi-generational home, please plan for the needs of babies, children, and grandparents. Please also keep in mind household members with different abilities that may require special assistance or use of medical or mobility equipment. Build an emergency kit. Have an emergency preparedness "go-kit" ready in case you need to leave the house quickly! Using your plan as a guide, you can have the appropriate items ready to go at a moment's notice. Make a kit for each of your vehicles in the event you are stranded and need supplies to keep safe until help arrives. Practice your plan! Gather your household together so everyone understands the plan and their role in the process.

Here’s other steps you can take you ensure you and your family are winter ready:

Prepare your home

When using alternate heat and power sources (like generators), read the manufacturer’s directions first.

Prepare your vehicles

Equip your car with an emergency kit that includes first-aid kit, blankets, flashlight, extra batteries, water, snacks, cell phone charger, and emergency flares.

Give snow plow crews plenty of room to work. They travel slower than most other vehicles on the roadway as they clear snow and treat roadways.

Allow extra travel time to reach your destination. This helps avoid driving too fast for the conditions.

