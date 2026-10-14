WOWO Penny Pitch Presents

A Night of Trivia.

A Great Cause.

Put your knowledge to the test for a great cause! Join WOWO for our first-ever Penny Pitch Trivia Night, hosted by Kayla Blakeslee and Josh Williams.

Gather your friends, build your team, and get ready for an evening of trivia, food, drinks, raffles, and friendly competition — all while supporting our Northeast Indiana community.