October 15, 2026
WOWO Penny Pitch Presents

A Night of Trivia.
A Great Cause.

Put your knowledge to the test for a great cause! Join WOWO for our first-ever Penny Pitch Trivia Night, hosted by Kayla Blakeslee and Josh Williams.

Gather your friends, build your team, and get ready for an evening of trivia, food, drinks, raffles, and friendly competition — all while supporting our Northeast Indiana community.

When Thursday, November 12 2026
Where Mizpah Shrine Fort Wayne, Indiana
Event Schedule Doors Open 5:30 PM Trivia Begins 6:30 PM
Join the Fun

Choose Your Ticket

Bring your best trivia skills and your competitive spirit. Every ticket helps support a great cause!

Individual Ticket

Perfect for joining the fun!

$35

Per Person

Get Individual Ticket →
Best Value

Reserved Table of 8

Bring your team and save!

$240

Just $30 Per Person

SAVE $40!
Reserve Your Table →

Ages 21+ • Space is limited

More Than Just Trivia

What's Included?

Great entertainment, good food, and the opportunity to make a difference.

An evening of trivia hosted by Kayla Blakeslee & Josh Williams
Plenty of pizza, salad, and breadsticks
One drink ticket per person
One raffle entry per person
Cash bar available for additional purchases
Friendly competition while supporting a great cause!
Trivia for a Cause

Play Trivia.
Make a Difference.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council, the recipient of the 79th Annual WOWO Penny Pitch.

The Northeast Indiana Base Community Council supports military members, veterans, and their families throughout Northeast Indiana through community partnerships, resources, and programs.

Learn More About NIBCC →

Think You've Got
What It Takes?

Grab your smartest friends, assemble your trivia dream team, and join WOWO for an unforgettable night of fun for a great cause.

Get Your Tickets Now →
Thursday, November 12, 2026  •  Mizpah Shrine, Fort Wayne
Need more information? Learn more about WOWO Penny Pitch