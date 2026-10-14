A Night of Trivia.
A Great Cause.
Put your knowledge to the test for a great cause! Join WOWO for our first-ever Penny Pitch Trivia Night, hosted by Kayla Blakeslee and Josh Williams.
Gather your friends, build your team, and get ready for an evening of trivia, food, drinks, raffles, and friendly competition — all while supporting our Northeast Indiana community.
Choose Your Ticket
Bring your best trivia skills and your competitive spirit. Every ticket helps support a great cause!
Individual Ticket
Perfect for joining the fun!
Per PersonGet Individual Ticket →
Reserved Table of 8
Bring your team and save!
Just $30 Per Person
Ages 21+ • Space is limited
What's Included?
Great entertainment, good food, and the opportunity to make a difference.
Play Trivia.
Make a Difference.
All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council, the recipient of the 79th Annual WOWO Penny Pitch.
The Northeast Indiana Base Community Council supports military members, veterans, and their families throughout Northeast Indiana through community partnerships, resources, and programs.Learn More About NIBCC →
Think You've Got
What It Takes?
Grab your smartest friends, assemble your trivia dream team, and join WOWO for an unforgettable night of fun for a great cause.Get Your Tickets Now →