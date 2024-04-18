List of Committeepersons In The Allen County Democratic Caucus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A full list of the Allen County Democratic Party Precinct Chairs has been released ahead of Saturday’s caucus.

The list of committeepersons was put together by Fort Wayne Politics, a newsletter that was created by former candidate for Congress Nathan Gotsch.

Gotsch used multiple Democratic Party insiders to compile this list — including several who are precinct chairs and believe Fort Wayne should know who is voting in this Saturday’s caucus.

“Precinct chairs are elected officials, similar to our other elected officials. They appear on the ballot and it is only through a quirk of Indiana law that the parties are not required to make them public.” -Nathan Gotsch

An analysis of the list reveals that the demographics of the precinct chairs closely matches that of the city of Fort Wayne.

Precinct Chairs City of Fort Wayne

Female 55% 51.2%

Male 45% 48.8%

White 65% 64.8%

Non-white 35% 35.2%

The full list – and instructions on how to look up your precinct – is at fortwaynepolitics.com.

2024 Mayoral Caucus Precinct Chair List