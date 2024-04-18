April 18, 2024
List of Committeepersons In The Allen County Democratic Caucus

by Josh Williams0
(Photo supplied / Allen County Democratic Party)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A full list of the Allen County Democratic Party Precinct Chairs has been released ahead of Saturday’s caucus.

The list of committeepersons was put together by Fort Wayne Politics, a newsletter that was created by former candidate for Congress Nathan Gotsch.

Gotsch used multiple Democratic Party insiders to compile this list — including several who are precinct chairs and believe Fort Wayne should know who is voting in this Saturday’s caucus.

“Precinct chairs are elected officials, similar to our other elected officials. They appear on the ballot and it is only through a quirk of Indiana law that the parties are not required to make them public.” -Nathan Gotsch

An analysis of the list reveals that the demographics of the precinct chairs closely matches that of the city of Fort Wayne.

Precinct Chairs City of Fort Wayne
Female 55% 51.2%
Male 45% 48.8%
White 65% 64.8%
Non-white 35% 35.2%

The full list – and instructions on how to look up your precinct – is at fortwaynepolitics.com.

2024 Mayoral Caucus Precinct Chair List

Precinct First Name Last Name
217 Karen Allen
585 Sean Arata
459 Nena Bailey
311 Tim Barr
367 Thom Bauer
485 Bob Behr
188 Lori Black
476 Matthew Booker
672 Rohli Booker
610 Rena Bradley
189 Chris Brinneman
298 Haley Brooks
662 Michael Bynum
209 R Douglas Camp
575 Derek Camp
364 Nathaniel Cardelli
516 James (Curtis) Cary
172 Michelle Chambers
590 Stacy Chambers
594 MaryClare Clark
170 Amanda Clemmer
473 Stephanie Crandall
452 Taylor Crane
579 Cathy Cross
654 William Crowley
607 Rose Crusoe
602 Sheila Curry Campbell
411 Audrey Davis
474 Dena Davis
469 Emily Duff
216 Stephen Eberhard
307 Laura Eckert
487 Karen Eller
596 Ann Escosa Griffin
503 Susan (Sia) Faulk
180 Ashley Faurote
456 Jorge Fernandez
518 Melissa Fisher
679 Heidi Fuqua
297 Ben GiaQuinta
554 Phil GiaQuinta
158 Arthur Gonzalez
310 Philip Graber
505 Paige Hamilton
316 Bruce Hayes
483 Patti Hays
665 Glynn Hines
418 John Hoffman
478 Michael Horton
218 Diann Humerickhouse
553 Ruthie Ilnicki
315 Kevin Kamler
555 Carla Kilgore
477 Conner Klotz
577 Austin Knox
692 Menzo Lewis
671 SHATAYAH LITTLE
509 Pamela Martin-Diaz
656 Delois McKinley-Eldridge
454 Kara Merriman
565 Kimberly Michaelsen
194 Roger Miller
690 Angela Montgomery
658 John Morgan
457 Matthew Morley
603 Donita Mudd
174 Curtis Nash
309 Susana Navarrete
660 Paulette Nellems
512 Kieran L O’Dowd
578 Geoff Paddock
576 Rebecca Pape
583 Tim Pape
207 Sedona Purdy
592 Alisha Rauch
586 Danielle Ridley
203 Melissa Rinehart
581 Mindy Rogers
323 Monty Rogers-Williams
653 Jonathan Rothenbush
296 Shalonda (Pinky) Saunders
567 Eric Schannep
320 Gary Schepp
479 Randy Schmidt
360 Stephani Schultz
291 Michael Shanabarger
605 Edward Smith
410 Kourtney Teegardin
557 Doris Thomas
582 Kody Tinnel
399 Timothy Trout
663 Sharon Tucker
256 Alison Uyan
652 Lawana Walker
608 Tavius White
460 Porsche Williams
205 Kathy Zoucha
561 Katie Zuber

 

