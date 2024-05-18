Shooting in Grant County Leaves One Man Critically Injured

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Friday afternoon in Grant County an altercation between two men resulted in a shooting leaving one of the men in critical condition.

Just before 1 p.m. on Friday, May 17, Grant County Central Dispatch received calls about a shooting on South Strawtown Pike (State Road 37).

Grant County deputies arrived at the scene to find a 44-year-old man lying in a yard with apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies administered aid to the injured man while another group of deputies approached a 25-year-old man who admitted to the shooting, claiming self-defense. Both men lived at the residence where the incident occurred.

The wounded man was transported via helicopter to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where he is listed in critical condition. The 25-year-old was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and then brought to the Sheriff’s Office for further questioning.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has stated that the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests or criminal charges have been made at this time. All parties involved are accounted for, and there is no danger to the public. The identities of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (765)-662-9864.