2 die when small plane crashes in wooded area of northern Indiana

BRISTOL, Ind. (AP) — Two people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed in a wooded area in northern Indiana, authorities said.

The aircraft crashed around 2:20 p.m. in a rural area outside Bristol, roughly 55 miles northwest of Fort Wayne, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the deaths of the two occupants of the plane, but no further information about the victims was available.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Zenith Air Zodiac CH-601.