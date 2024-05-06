New Drinking Areas Open in Downtown Fort Wayne, With More on the Way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s “Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas” (DORAs) are springing up in Downtown Fort Wayne, with the first area opening this weekend. These areas will allow restaurant patrons to carry their alcoholic beverages with them between multiple approved locations.

These areas will be clearly marked and include restaurants Tolon, Dash-In, The Copper Spoon, and others.

Approved locations will display a sign that says “DORA Cups Welcome.”

Electric Works has been working towards a DORA, as well. Recently the state approved that request.