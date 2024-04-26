3rd Annual Penny Pitch ‘N’ Putt Golf Outing Set For July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WOWO is gearing up for the 3rd Annual “Penny Pitch ‘N’ Putt Golf Outing”, Thursday, July 25th, at Autumn Ridge Golf Course.

Everyone is invited to join the WOWO staff to play in a scramble format with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start. Early bird registration is $100 per golfer, or $400 for a foursome, with proceeds going to the 2024 Penny Pitch recipient. Click the link below to register.

This year’s recipient will be announced in June.

This year’s Penny Pitch will be the 77th anniversary of the longest running local charity benefitting area families.

For more information and to register, head to this link

If you’d like to apply to become the 77th Recipient just tell us about your organization and include:

Official organization name and address

501c3 Status

1-2 page summary of your organization

No more than a 1 page summary of how you would use the donated Penny Pitch funds. This could be a new program that you would like to start offering, a dormant or small program you would like to expand, or a program that has an overwhelming need that you’re unable to keep up with.

Please be specific about what the funds will be used for.

Penny Pitch DOES NOT fund religious organizations.

Penny Pitch DOES NOT fund capital expenditures.

Penny Pitch DOES NOT fund school or university projects.

For Help Applying for a Grant – Click Here

Application Deadline: May 31, 2024