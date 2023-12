FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested in connection to a Fort Wayne murder in 2022.

43-year-old Michael Barker has been wanted since April of 2022. He’s the second suspect in the homicide of William Kintzel last year.

Barker was found in Cleveland and was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. He will be extradited back to Indiana.