December 6, 2023
Local News

City of Fort Wayne seeking input on Oxford Street redesign

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied / City of Fort Wayne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division is inviting Oxford residents to provide further input on the future redesign of Oxford Street–the neighborhood between Lafayette and Anthony.

The designers, Jones Petrie Rafinski, will be onsite to present survey results and design concepts for residents to give feedback.

The event is set for tonight at Weisser Park Elementary School, 902 Colerick St., from 5 to 7 p.m.

The project is slated for design in 2024 and will proceed as funding is secured.

Related posts

Councilmen Want More Details on FW’s Riverfront Plan

Dean Jackson

Sunday Morning Stabbing Leaves One Man With Life Threatening Injuries

Michael McIntyre

Indiana updates statewide COVID-19 counts

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.