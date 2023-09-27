2024 City of Fort Wayne Budget Outlined Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is giving high praise for the City of Fort Wayne’s Financial Standing, further highlighted in the 2024 budget which was outlined on Tuesday.

Mayor Henry along with City Controller Garry Morr outlined the 2024 budget on Tuesday which sees several highlights including a renewed commitment to public safety, even more funds dedicated to neighborhood infrastructure projects, along with further investment into city trails, sidewalks, alleys, and parks. Among the plans, the balanced budget also sees the potential reduction of the city tax rate by 4.6%.

More details regarding proposals made within the 2024 City of Fort Wayne Budget can be found here.

The final 2024 budget is expected to see approval by council members at their meeting on October 24th.